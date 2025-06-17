Poplarville Fire Department Recognized for Class 5 Rating Milestone Published 12:08 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

City officials recognized the Poplarville Fire Department on June 13 for its achievement in improving the city’s municipal fire insurance classification from Class 7 to Class 5, a milestone effective May 12, 2025, as confirmed by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

During a special ceremony at the Poplarville Fire Station, Mayor Louise Smith and the Board of Aldermen presented a formal resolution honoring the department’s professionalism, teamwork, and sustained investment in fire protection capabilities.

“This improvement is not just a number,” Smith said. “It reflects countless hours of training, equipment upgrades, and the commitment of our firefighters to public safety. It means better protection for our residents and businesses and is a direct result of your hard work.”

The recognition follows a five-year strategic plan implemented by Fire Chief Jason Bannister, who took over in January 2020 when the department held a Class 7 rating. The fire insurance classification system, maintained by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, evaluates departments based on staffing levels, training, equipment, dispatch capabilities, and water supply infrastructure. A lower class rating can result in reduced fire insurance premiums for residents and businesses.

“When I started, we had only one full-time firefighter,” Bannister said. “Today, we have three full-time firefighters and two chiefs, and the support from our Board of Aldermen has been critical. This was a true team effort.”

Bannister credited Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Briggs, the fire crew, and city leaders for their roles in securing the new rating. He also emphasized the importance of outside funding and legislative support in achieving the upgrade.

Sen. Angela Hill, Rep. Jansen Owen, and Gov. Tate Reeves were acknowledged for their assistance in securing nearly $500,000 in state-backed funding for a new fire truck — an investment Bannister described as “a turning point” in the department’s modernization.

The improved Class 5 rating was also supported by recent water system enhancements, including the installation of new hydrants, which contributed significantly to the department’s scoring. Bannister said his next goal is to move Poplarville to Class 4 within five years.

“We didn’t raise millage to get here,” Smith said. “This was the result of aggressive pursuit of funding and careful planning, without putting more burden on taxpayers.”

The city honored the following fire personnel as part of the resolution:

Fire Captains: Terry Compston, Hunter Averett, Cameron Ladner

Firefighters: Jason Mitchell, Trent Smith, John Klingenberger, Josh Stockstill, Kayla Thigpen, Chase Mitchell, Nik Hines, David Farmer, Kory Leonard, Malley Bilbo, Erin Seal, Jonathan Head, Dylan Duncan, Tammy Hawthorne, Cruz Russell, Brian Armenta, Zack Tanner, Donnie Leonard, and Gavin Averett

Mayor Smith concluded the ceremony by presenting a framed resolution and inviting attendees outside the station for photographs. “Poplarville may be a small town, but today you’ve shown big-city heart,” she said.