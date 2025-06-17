Poplarville Celebrates 41st Annual Blueberry Jubilee Despite Rain Published 12:06 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Light rain couldn’t slow the excitement as thousands gathered in downtown Poplarville for the 41st annual Blueberry Jubilee, a two-day celebration of community pride and Mississippi’s official state fruit.

The event, organized by the Blueberry Jubilee Council, began Friday evening with storytelling at the Poplarville Board of Supervisors building and continued with live performances by Cross Ties and country artist William Michael Morgan. Though passing showers moved through, attendees stayed to enjoy the music under tents and umbrellas.

Saturday brought an estimated 10,000 visitors to the city’s downtown streets, where events kicked off with a 5K run coordinated by the Jubilee Council, Rotary Club of Poplarville, and Diva Race & Timing Services. The race drew more than 160 runners, followed by a one-mile fun run for all ages.

Despite another light sprinkle early Saturday, the Jubilee continued without interruption. Vendors lined Main Street offering handmade goods, local art, Southern fare, and blueberry-inspired treats. A classic car show drew enthusiasts from across the region, while families gathered for the baby crawl, the popular puppy pageant, and other family-friendly activities.

The annual Miss Blueberry Pageant was another major highlight, with young contestants from across the area crowned in several age divisions:

Baby Miss Blueberry 2025 : Indie Kate Smith

Toddler Miss Blueberry 2025 : Nova Knight

Wee Miss Blueberry 2025 : Maraeah Sistrunk

Tiny Miss Blueberry 2025 : Adalyn Freeman

Mini Miss Blueberry 2025 : Maddyn Blossman

Little Miss Blueberry 2025 : Kylee Coulter

Junior Miss Blueberry 2025 : Annabelle Cooper

Teen Miss Blueberry 2025 : Lainey Merritt

Miss Blueberry 2025 : Presleigh Mayfield

Live music filled the City Square Pavilion throughout the day, with performances by Lucah Holland, the Chase Tyler Band, Zac Holliday, and Starz Band.

First held in 1984, the Jubilee has grown into one of Mississippi’s largest small-town festivals, celebrating Poplarville’s agricultural heritage and the economic role of blueberry farming in the region. The event also serves a greater purpose, raising funds for scholarships, community programs, and animal welfare causes.