Picayune Police Department Concludes First Week of Summer Camp Published 12:03 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Picayune Police Department concluded the first week of its annual Summer Camp on Friday, hosting 47 local youth for a week of educational and recreational activities designed to foster trust and connection between law enforcement and the community.

Campers participated in a wide range of experiences, including a martial arts demonstration, a visit from Coast Electric Power Association, and fun outings to an arcade and movie theater. The camp is designed to provide children with a safe and engaging environment while exposing them to positive mentorship from officers and volunteers.

Capt. Theresa Milar, who leads the summer camp program each year, was recognized by the department for her dedication and hard work in organizing the event.

“Capt. Milar works extremely hard each year to make these a success, and we are beyond appreciative of her hard work,” the department stated in a social media post.

The department also extended thanks to the adult and student volunteers who contributed their time to help run the program.

The summer camp is part of the department’s broader youth outreach efforts, which also include initiatives like “Layups at The Link,” a weekly basketball event held throughout June and July.

A second session of the summer camp will be held later this month for children ages 10 to 12. The camp is free to attend and is supported through community partnerships and local volunteers.