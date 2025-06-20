Picayune Honors Fire Battalion Chief, Councilman for Years of Service Published 11:43 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The City of Picayune honored two longtime public servants during a recent City Council meeting, recognizing their contributions to local government and public safety.

Battalion Chief Ottis Mitchell of the Picayune Fire Department was commended for his 28 years of service as he prepares for retirement. Mayor Jim Luke and councilmembers expressed gratitude for Mitchell’s decades of dedication to protecting residents and mentoring firefighters. His departure marks the end of a long tenure marked by professionalism and community commitment.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Luke presented outgoing Councilman Frank Ford with a commemorative memento in recognition of his four-year term on the City Council. Fellow councilmembers shared words of appreciation, highlighting Ford’s collaboration and his support of numerous city projects during his time in office. Ford’s final meeting included several key votes on infrastructure and grant funding.

In addition to the recognitions, the council approved several agenda items, including: