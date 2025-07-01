Picayune Airport Receives $2.7 Million in Federal Funding for Runway, Electrical Upgrades Published 7:15 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Picayune Municipal Airport is undergoing a $2.7 million infrastructure upgrade funded primarily through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The project includes repaving the airport’s runway and upgrading its electrical systems. Construction began in March, and the runway is expected to remain closed through October.

The funding includes a 5% local match, or approximately $160,000, with the remainder coming from federal sources. The improvements are part of a broader initiative to ensure Mississippi airports use their federal funding by the end of fiscal year 2026, as required under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Airport officials and local leaders say the upgrades will support both safety and economic development. Picayune Municipal Airport is used by a variety of corporate and private aircraft and is considered a key asset in local business recruitment and retention.

According to previous state transportation data, the airport contributes more than 200 jobs and over $50 million in local economic activity.

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have said airports that fail to obligate their funding before the federal deadline risk losing the money. Across the state, MDOT is contributing approximately $5 million in matching funds to support compliance with the federal timeline.