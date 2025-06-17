Published 8:29 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Ogean Volking, 89, a beloved longtime resident of Biloxi, Miss., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Ocean Springs.

Born to Horatio and Althea Lisenbea, Ogean lived a life marked by compassion, strength, and quiet service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Volking; her parents; her brother, Johnny Smith, and her sister, Glenda Cain.

She is survived by her devoted children and their spouses, Russell Volking (Kathy), Dean Volking (Elaine), Cecellia Volking Parker (Jimmy), and Scot Volking (Charlotte). She was a treasured grandmother to Joshua Volking (Meagan), Justin Volking, Ryan Volking (Ashley), Kurt Volking (Emily), Darbi Parker, and Shelly Johnson (Matt), and a proud great-grandmother to Jackson Volking, Jameson Volking, Levi Johnson, Lincoln Volking, Guyron Volking and Graham Volking. Ogean is also survived by her loving brother, Earl Smith; her sister, Kay Turnage (Daniel), and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Famulara Smith, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Throughout her life, Ogean wore many hats with humility and grace. From her early days at the Dairy Dream and Thigpen Hardware in Picayune, to a brief time in New Orleans. She returned to Picayune to help raise her younger siblings after her mother’s passing, one of her proudest and most selfless acts. Later in life, she worked in a school cafeteria and volunteered at 12 Baskets food pantry. She served others with quiet dignity.

As a military wife, Ogean held her family together through her husband’s deployments, effectively parenting solo with strength and unwavering love. She was also a tireless caregiver to her daughter during a battle with cancer, who, thankfully is now in remission.

Ogean found joy in life’s simple blessings: cooking, sewing, quilting, and flower arranging. A woman of deep faith, she served her church through choir singing and teaching Sunday School. She stayed closely connected to those she loved, rarely missing a phone call or a chance to offer encouragement. Classic TV brought her comfort, but her true joy came from time spent with her family and friends.

In her final days, the love and gratitude shown to her was profound. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shelby, the compassionate staff at Angel Oaks Personal Care Home, and all who offered care and prayers.

Ogean Volking’s life was a beautiful testament to love, resilience, and faith. Her spirit lives on in many lives she touched.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woolmarket Baptist Church, 12816 Lorraine Road, Biloxi, MS 39532. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Coalville Cemetery.

Well done, good and faithful servant.” –Matthew 25:23