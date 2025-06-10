Published 8:07 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

On June 6, 2025, Maryjane Sanderson was called to join the Angels above. Maryjane began her journey on April 4, 1947 in Denver, Colo. She became a cherished resident of Picayune Park in Picayune, Miss., where she remained throughout most of her adult life. After 78 years of blessing anyone whose life she touched, Maryjane is already missed beyond what words can express.

As Maryjane is united with the loved ones that passed before her, she leaves behind in each of us, pieces of her love, her devotion to her family, her knowledge, and memories that will forever be cherished. It is with many tears, we begin now to celebrate the time we were blessed to have Maryjane in our lives. All the joy, the memories, the laughter, the talks and advice, the knowledge she shared, her loyalty and mostly the love she gave. will carry on forever. Such a lil woman; she always left a big impression with everyone whose paths crossed hers. Forever she will be in our hearts.

Full of life, Maryjane enjoyed her puzzle time, Diamond Dotting and a variety of crafts. Coffee Time was always welcome whether morning or afternoon. Her biggest joy, however was when she was with her beloved family. Her whitty charm and amazing personality brought smiles and happiness to all of us.

Maryjane is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Richard Sanderson; daughter and best friend, Tassy (Dustin) Phillips; grandchildren, Riley Evans, Bailey Trott, Hailey (Brett) Dailey, Jeremy (Renee Tew) Bass, Zach Sanderson Jr.; several great-grandchildren and more friends that she even knew she had.

Maryjane was preceded in death by both of her sons, Tim Bass and Zach Sanderson.

“This is not goodbye… until we meet again, watch over us as we continue on the journeys ahead of us.”