Published 8:06 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church at 11 a.m., visitation from 10 a.m., until 11 a.m., for Kenneth “Ken” Magee, age 85, of Picayune, Miss., he took his wings on June 1, 2025, at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Kenneth was a member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. He retired from Stennis Space Center after 30 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family.

Preceded in death by his parents; Eural Raiford and Isabella Magee, siblings; Edder Magee, Zadie Magee, Ruthie Goff, Leon Magee and Cletis Raiford.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Clark Magee; two daughters, Melinda Magee Jackson, Yvette Magee Spencer, five sons; Kenneth Earl Magee, Howard Eugene Magee, Ramon P. Magee, Roderick O.Clark, and Rufus T. Clark; two sisters, Flo Gaston and Jean Chandler, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

Burial in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.