Funeral Services for John Jacob Furey, age 82, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025, will be held Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.

Burial will be in Log Town Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Napoleon/Pearlington, Miss., he was the owner of John Furey Motors, Bogalusa, La. John was a Classic Car Enthusiast, avid hunter, fisherman, pilot, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Furey and Rosalie Orr Crawford; his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Shirley Faye Furey, and his brothers, Patrick Furey and Bobby Furey.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert Craig (Margaret) Furey, John Eric (Lucinda) Furey, and Lisa Valletta; grandchildren, Shelby Carver, Tayler (Jordan) Dahl, Ryan (Caitlin) Furey, Erin Furey and Amy Furey; great-grandchildren, Jaice, Ayiden, Gauge, Jackson, Kyler, Jolene, Roni, Ellie, and Jensen; his loving companion, Rosalind Dorr; brother, James (Gwen) Furey Jr.; sister, Marceline Mayeaux; sister-in-law, Faye Furey, and numerous nieces and nephews.