Published 4:29 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Joel Douglass King, age 66, of Carriere, Miss., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 31, 2025, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a year long fight with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, June 6, 2025 from 9:30 am until 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Jeremy Wilson will officiate the service.

A native of Kittanning, Pa., he was an Underground Mine Foreman, and a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Joel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Franklin King and Joy Deane Lockhart King.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Janine Elaine Wyant King; his sons, Jeremiah (Christy) Luke King and Zechariah (Elizabeth) Paul King; his daughter, Bethany (Ashley) Rachel Doucette; his sisters, Jacqueline (Jack) Bandy and Kimberly (Calvin) Keller; his brothers, Loren (Aline) King, Chris King, and Jody (Karen) King; his 13 grandchildren, Bryce Doucette, Elijah King, Chloe Doucette, Kayda King, Ezekiel King, Micah King, Azelynn Doucette, Ezra king, Laila King, Levi King, Benjamin King, Jacob King, and Emmilee King, and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

As an option to flowers, donations may be made toward, “The Gift” fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 383 Liberty Rd., Picayune, MS 39466.