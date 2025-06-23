Published 9:37 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Jessie Mae House Rovira entered into her eternal reward on June 15, 2025. Having been blessed with a lifetime of good health only this last year, was met with medical issues which impeded her mobility.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1936 to the late Charles Robert and Laura Salande House.

She is the oldest of four children, survived by her younger sister and friend, Joan Schaefer (Karl).

She was proceeded in death by her twin brothers, Richard and Robert House.

Jessie was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish before relocating to Picayune in 2005.

She leaves behind two children, Garland C. Smith Jr. (Jennifer) and Susan Smith Hemelt (George); stepson and caregivers, Donald Rovira (Julie); was proceeded in death by stepson, Darryl Rovira.

She also has seven grandchildren, Christopher Smith (Candy), Daniel Smith (Rebecca),and Fr. Jonathan Hemelt, Laura Smith, Jessica Hemelt Peneguy (Harry), Joan Hemelt McCray (Larkin) and was proceeded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer L. Hemelt; she has nine great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson.

She also leaves behind her loving husband (of 42 years) and faithful partner Noel Rovira.

In 1973, Jessie came to know her Lord and Savior in a deeper, more personal way. This prompted her years of service to Him.

The litany of ministries she was dedicated to includes teaching Life in the Spirit Seminars at Our Lady Prompt Succor Prayer meetings in Chalmette, teaching at Cursillo Retreats, teaching Religion classes to youth at both St. Louise and St. Robert’s in Arabi, she led Bible studies as well as facilitated a Teen Growth Group in her home, was a member of the Core Group for and at times resided at The Center of Jesus the Lord in NOLA. Jessie also volunteered her time working with St. Bernard’s Councel on Aging program.

She and her husband Noel graduated from Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Okla. They moved to Russia serving as independent missionaries for years there! They also took up residence in NOLA to serve and teach adults in The Teen Challange Program. More recently they were active at Resurrection Life Church in Picayunne, often serving as greeters on Sundays and leading a weekly Life Group there on Friday evenings.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to join us in celebrating her life and legacy.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center, and will be followed by a Funeral Service there at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Hope Mausoleum, New Orleans, La., at 2 p.m.