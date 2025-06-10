Published 8:04 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of James Gary Jones, age 81, of Poplarville, Miss. who passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025. Memorial service will be held, Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Alan Hickman will officiate at the service.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who was a native of Enon, La. Gary was raised on a dairy farm along side of his four siblings. In his early life on the farm instilled in him a strong work ethic and deep appreciation for the land. After graduating high school, Gary began his career as a mechanic. His skill entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish one of the first Honda franchises in the region. From this venture, Cycle Shack was born, with locations in Picayune and Slidell. Through more than 55 years of hard work and dedication, this was where he shared his passion for motorcycles and built lasting relationships with his customers. Gary built a lasting business legacy that continues today at the Picayune location. Despite his professional success, Gary never strayed far from his roots. He continued to raise cattle on his farm and found peace in the simple joys of life, especially sitting on his front porch, his favorite place to relax and reflect.

Known for his quiet generosity, Gary gave selflessly to many in need, often anonymously. Though he never sought recognition, his acts of kindness left a lasting impact on his community. Gary was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, his family were the light of his life and the source of countless joyful moments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Jones and Celestine Grantham Jones.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Angela Mengarelli Jones; their partnership was a testament to love and commitment and together they created cherished memories, also survived by his daughter, Dr. Brandi (Mitch Rubin) Jones, who brought him immense pride and happiness; grandchildren, Gabrielle Rubin, Jacob Rubin; siblings, Janice (Lenny) Brown, Glenda Bice, Dennis Jones,Victor Jones; father and mother-in-law, Victor and Lee Mengarelli; sister-in-law, Julie Mengarelli, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary’s legacy is one of love, dedication and family. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. His laughter, wisdom, and kindness will be deeply missed but forever cherished by all who knew him.