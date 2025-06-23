Published 9:39 am Monday, June 23, 2025

With hearts full of both sorrow and the profound peace of Christ, we announce the passing of Hedwig “Hedy” Cibula, a faithful servant of God, on June 5, 2025.

Born in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 26, 1935, Hedy experienced the challenges of wartime Berlin before embarking on a new life at the age of 17. She immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio to live with her uncle who sponsored her immigration. It was there, in a chance encounter at a camera shop, that she met the love of her life and future husband, Bill Cibula. They raised five daughters in Chesterland, Ohio, moving to South Deerfield, Mass., and finally to Picayune, Miss.

A true lifelong learner, at the age of 40, Hedy embarked on a new journey to fulfill her dream of being a nurse. She received her Bachelor’s degree at USM and her Master’s degree at William Carey University. She provided compassionate care to countless individuals throughout her career working at Crosby Memorial Hospital and Crosby Home Health. She ended her career as a nurse educator at Methodist Hospital in New Orleans.

She was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, serving for many years as Parish Council Member, CCD Instructor, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and teaching school-aged children to lector at daily mass. For many years after retirement, she also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity of Pearl River County, the Pearl River County Housing Authority, and the Friends of the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kloka; mother, Marie Cieslak Kloka; husband, Dr. William “Bill” Cibula; sisters, Gertrude Klebbe and Hildegard Borth, and brother, Georg Kloka.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Kathleen Odom, Maureen (Don) Pollitz, Audrey (David) Lander, Barbara (Chris) Wheatley, and Ellen (Lori Adams) Cibula, and sister Elisabeth Rönnfeldt.

Her loving grandchildren include Tara (Vol) White, Mandy (Robert) McFadden, Lance (Kelly) Pollitz, Andrew (Elisha) Pollitz, Robson (Krystal) Pollitz, Don (Anna) Pollitz Jr., Lore (Katie LeBlanc) Wheatley, Emily (Alex) Kilcrease, Megan (Aaron) Humphreys, Mary (Devan) Torrence-Pollitz, Matthew (Amber) Lander, Dallas (Josh Rubino) Wheatley, Lauren Lander, and Anna Lander.

Great-grandchildren include Bo McFadden, Mack Pollitz, Trey White, Eli McFadden, Mackenzie Pollitz, Hannah Pollitz, Sydney Pollitz, Ava White, Will McFadden, Bella McFadden, Cassilynn Pollitz, Landon Pollitz, Hannah McFadden, Catherine Pollitz, Grayson Russell, Parker Pollitz, Graham Pollitz, Rowan White, Henley Russell, Jaqueline Humphreys, Lucy Pollitz, Beckett Humphreys, and Jordan Pollitz.

Special thanks to the staff at St. Oaks Care Center, Arden Hospice, and her compassionate caregivers, Tiffany Patrick, Karen Jones, Kim Debouis, Cherie Debuois, and Tasha Spence.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 25 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 11:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:10 p.m. Burial will be at New Palestine cemetery. After the burial, there will be a reception at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, Pearl River Housing Authority, Blood Donation Centers, or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).