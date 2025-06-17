Geraldine  “Ms. Geri” Ahearn Martin 

Published 8:26 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Geraldine Ahearn Martin, “Ms Geri”, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, died on June 11, 2025 at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late, Robert L. Martin, whom she met at Hartford High. She was the daughter of Alfred and Eileen (Abare) Ahearn. Geri was a devoted wife and mother. She was active in her church, loved to play golf, bridge, paint and cook. She is survived by five sons, three sisters, and 13 grand/great-grandchildren. A Mass in her memory will be held on June 26, 2025, 11a.m. EST, at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, Conn. The Mass will be live streamed. For unabridged obituary, details of service, memories and condolence, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhom.com