Four Arrested in Picayune Drug Raid; Meth and Cocaine Seized Published 11:44 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Four individuals were arrested Monday morning after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Creek Road, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.

At approximately 10 a.m. on May 19, 2025, Pearl River County narcotics investigators, along with patrol deputies and members of the Investigations Division, served a narcotics search warrant at 15 Old Creek Road in Picayune.

According to law enforcement officials, Gregory Cook, 64, of 107 Jasmine Lane; Christy Lynn Poyadou, 43, of 15 Old Creek Road; Andre Maurice Thomas, 60, of 182 Elbert Mitchell Road; and Tesla Lynn Weed, 26, of 211 Richardson Road, were taken into custody at the scene.

A search of the residence uncovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and a distribution quantity of cocaine, investigators said.

All four individuals were transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Authorities indicated that additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.