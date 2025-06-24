Carriere Deaths Ruled Homicide-Suicide Following Domestic Dispute, Sheriff’s Department Says Published 10:29 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

By Alexandira Bonin

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into a homicide-suicide that occurred Friday, June 13, at 100 Peach Tree Drive in Carriere.

Deputies responded that afternoon to reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased white female, later identified as Marlaina Cortez, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Additionally, deputies discovered a deceased white male, identified as Gordon Smith, was also found on the property with a single gunshot wound.

According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, “A death investigation was initiated, and Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage responded to the scene.”

The scene and evidence were processed in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office. The incident has been officially ruled a homicide-suicide, with Smith identified as the aggressor. Investigators have shared that both deaths occurred before law enforcement arrived.

Coroner Derek Turnage and Chief Investigator Randy Messa said Cortez’s injuries suggest she attempted to flee the scene. This suggestion comes due to the placement of wounds, indicating she may have been moving during the shooting.

“The fact that there were multiple [wounds] would tend to show that she was potentially moving when it happened,” said Messa.

There is also evidence to support that a short time passed between the two deaths.

“From the time that he murdered her to the time that he shot himself in an act of suicide, there were a few minutes, because of where the two incidents happened,” said Turnage. “They were on the property, but they were not near each other.”

A press release issued indicated the violence began following an argument. Messa said the evidence points to an intentional act.

“The evidence gathered thus far appears to show that it was intentional,” said Messa.

While it is unclear whether either individual had a criminal history, Messa confirmed there had been previous law enforcement calls to the residence.

“The one that I’m aware of was regarding a juvenile matter,” said Messa. “It was a CPS call.”

Smith’s juvenile daughter, who witnessed the incident, made the 911 call. Dispatch records indicate that deputies were dispatched to the scene at 2:48 p.m. Family members were notified, and several arrived while the investigation was ongoing.

Due to the presence of a witness and other investigative factors, no autopsy or toxicology tests were conducted.

“There were no indications of any substances being used by either individual,” said Turnage. “I felt like a toxicology test was not going to tell us anything different other than what we were looking at.”

At this time, the case remains open, and investigators note that details are still subject to change.