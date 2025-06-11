Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Anne Charisse Crawford, a vibrant spirit and beloved soul, passed away at her home in Blanco, Texas, on June 8, 2025, at the age of 67. Born on Sept. 28, 1957, in Kosciusko, Miss., to Paul C. Cook and Shirley A. (Ozier) Cook. Anne’s life was a testament to love, perseverance, and creativity.

Anne grew up in Picayune, Miss., where she graduated from Picayune High School in 1975. She furthered her education at Mississippi State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Miller Crawford, and together they began a remarkable journey that would last for 47 wonderful years.

Throughout their marriage, they lived and worked in various cities along the Gulf Coast, eventually settling in Kingwood, Texas in 1985. Here, Anne embraced her roles as a devoted wife and mother with open arms, welcoming their daughter, Lauren into their family. Always eager to learn, Anne pursued her passion for design, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design and founding her own company, Crawford Creations.

In the fall of 2024, fueled by a heartfelt desire to be close to her loved ones, Anne and Miller made the move to Blanco, Texas, where they could share precious moments with their daughter, son-in-law, and cherished grandchildren.

Anne is lovingly remembered by her husband, Miller Crawford; daughter, Lauren Anne Welch and her husband, Joshua; her brother, Jay Cook; and her three grandchildren, Christin, Matt, and Coltin. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of dear friends who will miss her vibrant presence and radiant smile.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Paul Cook.

A Celebration of Life honoring Anne’s remarkable journey and the joy she brought to all will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025 at her home, 188 Million Oak Cove, Blanco, TX 78606.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anne’s memory to support foster children. Here are a few suggestions of places that could use the support – supporting kids like her grandkids.

https://projectbel ongva.org/donate

https://secure.every action.com/U0bp6DZE DUGrunXfTABllw2

Ark of the Highland Lakes https://arkofhigh landlakes.org/donation/

Join us as we gather to remember and celebrate the spirit of Anne Crawford, a woman whose creativity and love knew no bounds. Her light will continue to illuminate our lives forevermore.