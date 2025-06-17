Published 8:33 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loved one, Allison Marie Burton Bowens, a vibrant spirit and beloved soul. She transitioned to her heavenly home on June 12, 2025 at the age of 66.

Allison is survived by her husband of 22 years, Romalice Bowens of Slidell, La.; daughter, Brandy Burton Burch; stepmother, Joyce Bur-ton, and brothers, Areleous Morris Burton Jr. (Diep), Andrew Miles Burton, Justin Morris Burton, and DeVoyce Stubbs Gray.

She was preceded in death by her father, Areleous Burton; mother, Wenona Bean, and sister, Roberta Burton.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ, 2005 Cooper Road, in Picayune, Miss. Evangelist Jeffrey King will officiate at the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

