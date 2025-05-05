Weir Selected as Next Pearl River County School District Superintendent Published 12:02 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The Pearl River County School District has announced Robin “Jeremy” Weir’s selection as its next superintendent of education. The selection is pending formal approval by the Pearl River County School Board at its May 8 meeting.

Weir, a Pearl River County native and 1993 Pearl River Central High School graduate, brings more than two decades of educational experience to the role. He began his career in 2001 as a teacher and coach at Pearl River Central after serving in the United States Army. He later moved into administrative positions as assistant principal and principal in the Hancock County and Bay-Waveland school districts from 2011 to 2022.

Weir holds a bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in education from William Carey University.

In addition to his professional career, Weir has a longstanding connection to the district, having served on the Pearl River County School Board from 2011 to 2018, including four years as board president.

“We are excited about the future of our district under Mr. Weir’s leadership,” School Board President Eli Ouder said. “His record of service and his commitment to students, staff, and the broader community, along with his proven leadership background, make him the ideal choice to serve as our next superintendent.”

Pending final board approval, Weir is expected to assume the superintendent role officially this summer.