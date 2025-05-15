Two Arrested in Separate Animal Cruelty Cases in Picayune Published 9:27 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 2

Two individuals have been arrested in separate cases of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Picayune Police Department.

On May 2, officers began investigating an incident at a convenience store involving the abuse of a dog. Surveillance footage from the previous day reportedly showed Zachary Dickerson punching, kicking, and dragging an unconscious dog in the parking lot. Police obtained a warrant, and Dickerson was arrested on May 3 for aggravated animal cruelty. He was transported to the Pearl River County Jail.

In a separate incident on May 5, officers responded to a report on Telly Road regarding a deceased dog. An investigation revealed that Christina Sizemore allegedly kicked and stomped a small dog, resulting in its death. Sizemore was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was also transported to the Pearl River County Jail.

The department said in a statement that it remains committed to protecting vulnerable members of the community, including animals.

“If you decide to abuse an animal to make yourself feel better, we will do everything within our power to hold you accountable,” the statement said.