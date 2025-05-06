Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Thomas Earl Holden, age 88, of Slidell, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 3, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Slidell, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Picayune, Miss., on Sept. 22, 1936, Tommy was the son of Earl and Oscar Louise Holden. A proud graduate of Bay St. Louis High School, he continued his education at junior college before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He and his beloved wife, Shirley Kellar Holden, spent two memorable years stationed in Germany during the late 1950s, often reminiscing about their adventures abroad.

Tommy began his career at Standard Brands Coffee, which later became Folgers, where he dedicated more than 40 years of hard work at the New Orleans facility before retiring in his early 60s. Retirement didn’t slow him down; he became affectionately known as “the artichoke man,” delivering stuffed artichokes to businesses across the metro area as part of a part-time job he truly enjoyed.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tommy cherished time with his family. He took immense pride in his garden, especially his roses and tomatoes, and found joy in the simple pleasures of life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Kellar Holden; daughter Kim Holden (Bobby Blanchard); grandson, Austin Storms (Savannah); granddaughter, Jessica Storms, and sisters, Merle Landrum and Carolyn Wilkinson. He also leaves behind more than a dozen nieces and nephews who adored him.

A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held at a later date.