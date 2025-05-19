Published 5:56 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

Teresa Nixon, 53, was the last child born to George Nixon and Maggie Jones Nixon, on June 3, 1971. She accepted Christ and joined New Beginnings Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Joey Mark.

She was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1989 and was loved by many.

Teresa was given her wings by God and allowed to be called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital surrounded with love from her daughters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 23, 2025 at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 204 Virginia Avenue, Picayune, MS 39466. The visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Register Book, Obituary and Driving Direction can be found on our website at www.brownsfuneralhomepicayune.com