Supervisors Visit Pearl River County Hospital for National Hospital Week and Construction Update Published 10:16 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 3

Members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors visited Pearl River County Hospital last week to show appreciation during National Hospital Week and to receive an update on the facility’s ongoing modernization project.

The visit included city and county officials, hospital employees, and representatives from Forrest Health. The group reviewed progress on the $5.1 million project, which is focused on renovating and expanding the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Construction includes a complete remodel of the Emergency Department with new trauma and exam rooms, a new ambulance canopy, an updated walk-in entrance with new waiting areas, registration, and triage, and upgraded imaging suites equipped with advanced X-ray and CT technology. The layout is also being reconfigured to improve patient care flow, and the exterior will feature high-visibility emergency signage and other improvements.

The project is partly funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), with Forrest Health providing matching funds. Work is being completed in phases to allow hospital operations to continue during construction.