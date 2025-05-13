Supervisors Honor Highland Community Hospital Staff, Highlight Economic Impact of Health Care Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 3

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors held a special appreciation event outside Highland Community Hospital to recognize the contributions of hospital staff to the county’s health and economic well-being.

Board President Malcolm Perry said the event was part of a partnership with Highland Community Hospital and the Pearl River County Economic Development District to acknowledge the impact of the local health care system.

“Pearl River County is happy to partner with Highland Community Hospital and the Pearl River County Economic Development District to show our appreciation for the hospital staff and the impact they make on our community,” Perry said. “It is crucial to the quality of life of our county to support and utilize our local hospitals and clinics. We appreciate the work of James Turnage and his incredible staff at Highland Community Hospital.”

Lindsay Ward, director of economic development, emphasized the health care sector’s growing role in the county’s labor force and economy.

“A lot of people may realize that the health care industry plays a vital role in the recruitment of new industry and business due to the impact it makes on our quality of life,” Ward said. “But what they may not fully realize is its significant labor force role in Pearl River County.”

Ward cited recent data showing that the Health Care and Social Assistance sector is now the second-largest employment sector in the county, employing 1,904 individuals and paying an average annual wage of $43,291. Healthcare practitioners make up 833 of those workers and earn an average of $78,100 annually.

By comparison, Pearl River County’s total employment across all industries is 13,769, with an average annual wage of $39,011 as of the fourth quarter of 2024.

“These figures are incredibly significant,” Ward said. “Those employed in Health Care and Social Assistance are earning approximately 10.97% more than the countywide average, and healthcare practitioners are earning 99.8% more. It is critical for the future of our county that we support and retain those careers that provide a livable wage for Pearl River County residents. This includes industry sectors like health care, construction, manufacturing and others.”

The appreciation event coincided with National Hospital Week, observed by Forrest Health facilities, including Highland Community Hospital.

“At Highland Community Hospital, and across all of Forrest Health, Hospital Week is a special time to recognize and celebrate the incredible work our healthcare teams do every single day,” said James Turnage, administrator of Highland Community Hospital. “This week is more than just a morale booster — it’s a heartfelt reminder of the vital role hospitals, health systems, and especially our dedicated hospital staff play in keeping our communities healthy and cared for.”

Turnage said the hospital planned various activities, including special meals, treats, and surprises as small tokens of appreciation.

“Our Highland team members embody the Forrest Health mission, ‘to do what is best for the patient,’ not just during Hospital Week, but 24/7, 365,” Turnage said.