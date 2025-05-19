Seven Inmates Remain at Large After Daring New Orleans Jailbreak Published 2:34 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A search is underway after ten inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center early Friday morning, marking one of the most significant jailbreaks in recent Louisiana history. As of Monday, seven inmates remain at large.

The escape occurred around 12:23 a.m. on May 16, when the inmates reportedly exploited faulty cell locks to gain access to a neighboring cell. From there, they removed a toilet and created a hole in the wall to exit the facility. Surveillance footage showed the men scaling a barbed-wire fence using blankets and fleeing across Interstate 10.

The breach went undetected until a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m., nearly eight hours later. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson acknowledged the delay and said internal assistance may have played a role. Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

The escapees include individuals charged with serious offenses, such as murder and armed robbery. Three of the ten inmates have been recaptured: Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis. The seven remaining fugitives are considered armed and dangerous.

In response, Governor Jeff Landry ordered a full audit of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the jail, calling for accountability and security reforms to prevent future escapes.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $12,000 for information leading to the capture of each fugitive. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.