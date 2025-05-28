Reeves Calls Special Legislative Session to Finalize $7.135 Billion State Budget Published 9:36 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced he is calling a special legislative session to begin Wednesday, May 28, at 11 a.m., in order to finalize a state budget after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement during the regular session.

“Since it became apparent that a budget would not be passed during this year’s regular session, I’ve been clear that we should prioritize funding core government functions and keeping spending under control,” Reeves said in a statement. “That’s what the $7.135 billion proposed budget does.”

The governor described the proposed budget as one that funds essential state agencies and programs while adhering to what he called conservative fiscal principles.

Reeves expressed confidence that lawmakers can reach an agreement swiftly.

“This shouldn’t be a long special session,” he said. “Working together with our partners in the legislature, I’m confident that we can get this done quickly on behalf of Mississippians.”