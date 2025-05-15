Poplarville South MSWIN Tower Now Operational, Closing Communication Gaps for First Responders Published 12:45 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission (WCC) and local leaders celebrated the completion of the Poplarville South MSWIN (Mississippi Wireless Information Network) tower this week, marking a significant step forward in emergency communication coverage for Pearl River County.

The $2.2 million project, funded by the Mississippi Legislature, was designed to eliminate longstanding radio dead zones that had hindered law enforcement and emergency responders in parts of the county, particularly areas near the county jail.

“This is a huge win for public safety,” said Carey Meitzler, Director of Information Technology Services for Pearl River County. “There were areas in the county where first responders simply could not communicate on handheld radios. That’s not acceptable in any emergency.”

The tower now provides robust coverage across a previously underserved section of the county, benefiting more than 66,000 users statewide who rely on the MSWIN system. Users include local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, and school buses.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison praised the improvement, saying the department has noticed the difference. “When we started using MSWIN 16 years ago, it was great, but coverage deteriorated. Since this tower went up, our issues are gone,” Allison said. “It’s made our officers safer and more effective.”

State Sen. Angela Hill of Picayune played a key role in securing funding for the tower after learning about the county’s communication struggles. Hill said she worked with fellow legislators, including Sen. Scott DeLano and the lieutenant governor’s office, to prioritize the project.

“It wasn’t a flashy project, but necessary,” Hill said. “Public safety is one of the government’s core responsibilities, and we had officers and first responders operating in dead zones. That had to change.”

According to WCC Executive Director Karana Carroll, the 400-foot tower is part of a statewide system originally launched in 2013. The MSWIN network is built on a hardened infrastructure, using a point-to-point microwave transport system that ensures uninterrupted communication, even during disasters.

“This site is built to last,” Carroll said. “It has a concrete-reinforced building with over $1 million in equipment, backup generators, and a battery system to keep the tower running in an outage. It’s part of our critical infrastructure and falls under Homeland Security protocols.”

Carroll said the site may eventually host cellular equipment, allowing the state to recoup some of its investment through lease revenue. However, the tower is dedicated exclusively to public safety communication.

County Administrator Adrian Lumpkin noted the Poplarville South tower fills a vital gap in coverage. “We’re the fourth-largest county by land mass in Mississippi. This is our fourth tower, but we had a large hole in the center of the county. This site finally closes that gap,” Lumpkin said.

Pearl River County joins several other counties, such as Tippah and Tate, that benefited from MSWIN expansion funding in the latest legislative cycle. Carroll said the MSWIN system now covers 97 percent of the state and can serve up to 250,000 users.

Sen. Hill emphasized that while the process took several years, the result was worth it. “This wasn’t about politics—it was about safety. Not just for Pearl River County, but for every community that depends on MSWIN for emergency communication,” she said.

Local officials said the improved communication will directly benefit emergency response efforts, from lost child searches to severe weather events and day-to-day patrol operations.

“The public may not think much about radio towers,” Meitzler said. “But in emergencies, seconds matter. And now, no one in Pearl River County will be left without a signal when it counts most.”

Members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff David Allison, Poplarville Police Chief Chad Dorn, and Poplarville Fire Chief Jason Bannister attended the celebration.