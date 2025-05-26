Poplarville High School Celebrates Class of 2025 with Honors, Resilience, and Reflection Published 11:21 am Monday, May 26, 2025

The 2025 commencement ceremony at Poplarville High School was held on Thursday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the school’s football field. Of the 137 graduating seniors, 41 earned high honors and 40 graduated with honors, reflecting the school’s top ranking in Mississippi for the 2024 school year. Valedictorian Abby Ladner was recognized for achieving the highest GPA, while Salutatorian Kiley Cuevas received honors for earning the second-highest GPA in the class.

In a heartfelt and inspiring address, the Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Abbie Ladner, reflects on a high school journey shaped by resilience, unity, and faith. Beginning during a global pandemic, this class faced immense challenges, including the loss of classmates, yet emerged stronger together. The speech honors the support of family, teachers, coaches, and faith in God, while celebrating both academic and athletic achievements. Emphasizing lessons learned—hard work, perseverance, and teamwork—the Valedictorian encourages classmates to move forward courageously, guided by faith and the strength gained from their shared experiences. With gratitude and hope, the message closes with a call to continue making history beyond high school.

Congratulations to the Poplarville High School graduating class of 2025.