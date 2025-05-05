Picayune Skatepark Project Gains Momentum with New Location Published 11:35 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Plans for the Picayune Skatepark continue progressing, with city officials, county leaders, and community organizers working together to make the long-discussed project a reality.

During a recent meeting, Picayune City Councilmembers Anna Turnage and Lynn Bogan Bumpers, Mayor Jim Luke, District 5 Supervisor Bryce Lott, and Councilmember-elect Josiah Hickman met with project leaders Jacob Guthrie and Pete Taggard to discuss updates. The group confirmed the new proposed location for the skatepark will be behind the Claiborne Hill shopping center.

Organizers said they are awaiting a property survey, which is necessary before formal design work can begin. While design ideas are already taking shape, no contractor has been officially selected. However, the group has been receiving advice from Jesse Clayton of Fifth Pocket Skateparks, a Mississippi-based designer with experience in skatepark projects across the state.

“Our whole goal is not to put any burden whatsoever on the city,” Taggard said. “We’re going to raise the funds ourselves, but we appreciate the city and county helping with infrastructure like parking and restrooms.”

In addition to the skateboarding features, plans for the park include seating areas, shaded sections, and potential future additions such as a walking track, exercise equipment, and a renovated basketball court. The skatepark is envisioned as a multi-use community space serving older children, teens, and young adults.

Guthrie said the design will likely incorporate Picayune-themed elements, including the city’s maroon and white colors and possible artwork reflecting the local railroad history. Artist Ashley Mason is expected to assist with the creative aspects.

Organizers also shared that their application for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status is in progress, allowing them to launch a fundraising campaign and pursue grant opportunities formally.

“This whole park will eventually grow into a third space for the community,” Guthrie said. “It offers a safe and healthy place for young people to gather, be active, and express themselves.”

Once the survey is complete and funding milestones are met, the city will proceed with a formal bid process for the park’s construction.