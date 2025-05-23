Picayune Seniors Honored with Scholarships for Leadership, Academic Excellence Published 1:01 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Mayor Jim Luke recently presented scholarships to standout high school seniors during award ceremonies at Heritage Christian Academy and Picayune Memorial High School, recognizing members of the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) for their academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

At Heritage Christian Academy, Isabella Bailey received the Hensley R. Lee Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award presented by John C. Lee Enterprises and designated exclusively for a Mayor’s Youth Council member.

At Picayune Memorial High School, several MYC students were awarded scholarships:

Ci’Kya Hart received the $300 Baylous Funeral Home / Councilwoman Lynn Bogan Bumpers Scholarship.

Heidi Hill and Kaylee Collier each received a $300 Mayor Jim Luke Scholarship.

Samara Clark received the $500 Tracy Kellar Memorial Scholarship.

Baylee Albritton was awarded the $1,000 Moses Cook Lodge #111 Scholarship.

Jasmine Nixon and Ashton Smith each received a $1,000 South Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) Scholarship.

Two non-MYC students, Michael Varnado and Ryan Schubert, also received $1,000 SMPDD Scholarships.

City officials congratulated all recipients, especially the graduating MYC members from Picayune Memorial High School, Pearl River Central High School, and Heritage Christian Academy.

The city also recognized the contributions of scholarship sponsors: John C. Lee Enterprises, Councilwoman Lynn Bogan Bumpers, Mayor Jim Luke, the Tracy Kellar family, Moses Cook Lodge #111, and the SMPDD. The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce assisted in scoring applications, and Jill Smith helped select non-MYC recipients.