Picayune Police Lead Annual Torch Run to Support Special Olympics Published 8:48 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 2

Officers, firefighters, students, and community members joined this week for Picayune’s annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics athletes.

The event, organized locally by the Picayune Police Department, is part of a long-running national campaign. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said planning for the run began months ago in coordination with regional organizers based in Biloxi.

“This is all about bringing awareness to Special Olympics and showing our support,” Quave said. “It’s something law enforcement agencies across the country do, and we’re proud to participate each year.”

Participants ran a one-mile route through the city. In addition to Picayune police officers, this year’s run included members of the Picayune Fire Department, students from the Heritage Christian Academy track team, and other community members. Past participants have included the Picayune High School girls’ basketball team.

A key figure in the event was local Special Olympics athlete Tyler Upton, who has become a well-known and celebrated community member.

“We put him at the center of it,” Quave said. “He loves the attention, and we love giving it to him. He’s a special part of what we do.”

Quave noted the growth of community involvement over the years. “At one time, it was just a handful of us,” he said. “Now, on any given year, we have 15 to 20 people out there running.”

For those unable to participate, Quave encouraged supporting Special Olympics programs at local schools, contributing financially, or helping spread the word.

“Every bit of support matters,” he said. “It helps ensure these athletes are seen, celebrated, and included.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run, founded in the early 1980s, continues to serve as a bridge between officers and their communities while advocating for a more inclusive society.