Picayune Police Department Hosts ‘Layups at The Link’ Summer Basketball Program Published 10:36 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Picayune Police Department is inviting junior high-age youth and older to join officers on the court this summer for “Layups at The Link,” a free community basketball event held at 401 Goodyear Blvd.

The event will take place every Monday throughout June and July from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., providing local youth with an opportunity to play basketball and interact with law enforcement in a positive, informal setting.

“We look forward to another summer of spending time with the youth,” said Police Chief Joe Quave. “Between nine Mondays of basketball and two weeks of summer camp, it’s going to be busy, but it’s something we look forward to every year.”

Chief Quave also acknowledged the role of Picayune First Baptist Church in making the program possible.

“We appreciate our partnership with Picayune First Baptist Church. This would not be possible without their support,” he said.

No registration is required to attend. The department encourages all eligible participants to simply show up and enjoy friendly competition while building meaningful connections with the officers who serve the community.