Picayune Memorial High School Celebrates Class of 2025 Commencement Published 10:39 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Families and friends filled the football stadium Thursday evening as 184 seniors walked across the stage during the Picayune Memorial High School Class of 2025 commencement ceremony. The ceremony marked the close of their high school journey and the start of new chapters ahead.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Bailey Albritton, who thanked attendees for supporting the graduates and expressed appreciation for the school staff who made the evening possible.

“Class of 2025, you made it,” Albritton said. “These past years have been long and strenuous, but your perseverance is what got you here today, and that’s something to celebrate.”

Honor Graduate Gillian Stewart reflected on the moment’s significance following an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. She reminded classmates not to see graduation as just another milestone but as a culmination of hard work and personal growth. Stewart highlighted the character development that accompanied their academic experiences, praising teachers for their mentorship and guidance.

“Teachers not only taught us the course material,” she said, “they gave a part of themselves, making them more than just educators.”

Valedictorian Jason Yang delivered a speech blending humor with insight, recalling memories of early alarms, group projects, and even the cafeteria’s meatloaf. Yang likened graduation to launching a boat into open waters with no clear map, urging classmates to embrace the uncertainty ahead.

“Ships were never meant to stay docked,” Yang said. “We learned to adapt, to try again, and to stay calm when the stars go out.”

He also encouraged students not to fear mistakes but to learn from them, quoting Henry Ford: “The only real mistake is one from which we learn nothing.”

Principal Kristi Mitchell commended the students for their growth, creativity, and resilience.

“This class has grit,” Mitchell said. “Whether they know what they want to do next or not, I want them to remember this: Seek the Lord in all you do, and He will protect and guide you.”

The ceremony concluded as Mitchell, alongside district leaders, officially certified that the students met all graduation requirements set by the Picayune School Board and the Mississippi Department of Education.