Picayune Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charge Following Traffic Stop Published 12:27 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A Picayune man was arrested Monday evening after narcotics investigators discovered methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 7:13 p.m. on May 12, 2025, narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Caesar Road near Fritz Whitfield Road in Picayune.

The driver was identified as William Davis, 58, of 114 Martin Street, Picayune. Investigators searched and found Davis in possession of methamphetamine.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Pearl River County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.