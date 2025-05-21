Picayune Council Highlights Mental Health, Approves Projects Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Picayune City Council recognized Mental Health Awareness Month and Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. The council also approved public safety expenditures and received updates on ongoing infrastructure projects.

Lisa Albritton read a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, emphasizing the city’s support for mental health advocacy, education, and crisis intervention. Officer Robert Gere of the Picayune Police Department was commended for representing the city as a speaker at a recent statewide conference hosted by NAMI Mississippi.

Gere noted that Picayune will soon host its first Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) class and plans to have all officers complete the 40-hour training eventually. “This is a main focus for us,” Gere said. “We want to serve this portion of our community better, to negate unnecessary incarceration and reduce potential use-of-force incidents.”

Dr. Delora A. Denney, a local family physician, read a second proclamation recognizing June as Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. She highlighted the impact of these conditions on more than 40 million Americans and praised national advocacy efforts, including visible reminders such as purple flags and banners around the city.

The Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Inc., to coordinate services for eligible residents. It authorized a request to apply for a Homeland Security grant.

Councilwoman Anna Turnage pledged some of her American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward firefighter equipment upgrades in the public safety business. Fire Chief Josh Abercrombie thanked Turnage and announced the department would soon advertise for bids using a $113,749 Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation grant. The funds will help purchase air packs and masks.

City Engineer Devin Hedgepeth updated the Highway 43 sidewalk project, noting that a grant agreement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation will fund 80% of the estimated $676,800 cost, and the city will contribute $112,800. Hedgepeth also said he would contact MDOT regarding safety concerns on Highway 11 raised by Councilwoman Jan Stevens, who reported seeing children walking dangerously close to construction barrels due to the lack of pedestrian pathways.

Discussion also turned to compensation for on-call public works employees. Turnage suggested researching a pay structure to compensate workers for being on-call even if not activated. City Manager Harvey Miller supported the proposal and said the issue would be reviewed in collaboration with department supervisors. Councilman Lary Breland also voiced agreement with the idea.