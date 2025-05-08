Picayune City Council Approves Senior Parade, Budget Amendments, Drainage Project Updates, and More Published 11:29 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Picayune City Council met Tuesday evening to approve various items, including a senior parade, drainage project change orders, budget amendments, and financial adjustments following a payroll fraud incident.

The Council approved a request from parents of Picayune Memorial High School seniors to hold a senior parade on May 20 at 7 p.m., following the route used for the Veterans Day Parade. The lineup would begin on Fifth Avenue.

A budget amendment resolution was approved to reallocate funds from surplus revenues and previously budgeted items, allowing departments to spend proceeds from asset sales.

In a notable item, the Council approved a $13,334.58 reimbursement to Public Works Director Ronnie Spiers, after a scam diverted his payroll checks to a fraudulent account. The incident has been reported to law enforcement, and new safeguards now require in-person verification for any payroll changes.

City Engineer Devin Hedgepeth presented two contract change orders for the City Hall Drainage Project. One added $6,000 to complete drainage trunk line cleaning, and the second documented final quantities and extended the contract time to close out the grant. Hedgepeth confirmed that the project remained within the original grant amount of $532,966.40.

A third change order of $311,200 was approved for runway repairs at the Picayune Airport due to additional base failures. Electrical work continues at the site, though paving is delayed due to wet ground conditions. The airport remains operational with prior authorization to land.

During councilmember comments, councilmembers discussed the Highway 11 bridge expansion, confirming the project will extend to the red light and include sidewalks. Public Works was also asked to inspect reported road damage on Jackson Landing and Bruce Streets caused by large trucks.

Following resident concerns, the Fire Department reported that hydrant coverage in the Fern Drive area meets national standards. Councilmembers also pledged to investigate a leaky hydrant on Virginia Avenue.