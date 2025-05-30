Pearl River County Authorities Searching for Man Wanted on Child Exploitation, Drug Charges Published 3:24 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for 40-year-old Brandin Hilton, who is wanted on three active Circuit Court indictments, including two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Hilton has known ties to the Picayune, Carriere, and Poplarville areas, where he has previously resided. Authorities are urging the public to assist in locating him, citing concerns for public safety.

“For the safety and well-being of the community, Hilton must be located and taken into custody,” the department stated in a release.

Anyone with information on Hilton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app. To be eligible for a reward, all tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.