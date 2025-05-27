Pearl River Central High School Honors Class of 2025 at Graduation Ceremony Published 10:43 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 5

Pearl River Central High School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 during a ceremony held on campus Thursday evening, where 187 seniors were honored for their achievements and resilience.

The evening opened with a moment of remembrance for classmates unable to attend, symbolized by a single empty chair bearing a balloon. Principal Crystal Penton welcomed family, friends, district leaders, and school board members, thanking them for their support throughout the students’ academic journey.

“As I look out at the bright faces filled with hope and excitement, I feel immense pride,” Penton said. “This class is resilient, driven, and full of student leaders who appreciate every opportunity because they know what it means to go without.”

This year’s class includes a historic milestone: seven seniors graduated from Pearl River Community College with associate degrees before receiving their high school diplomas, marking the school’s first cohort of Middle College graduates.

Salutatorian Ashly Mai Pope addressed the audience with a reflection on embracing change and living in the present. Initially set on becoming a forensic scientist, Pope said she found her calling in pharmacy after reevaluating her goals during senior year. She will attend the University of Mississippi this fall and has been admitted to the Early Entry Pharmacy Program and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

“Don’t be afraid to pivot when your path looks different from what you expected,” Pope told her classmates. “Live in the moment and celebrate how far you’ve come.”

Valedictorian Sahil Nikhil Ajmera encouraged graduates to pursue their goals despite fear or doubt. Ajmera, who served as both Student Body President and Mississippi Beta Club President, spoke of the challenges he overcame and urged classmates to find their passion and purpose.

“If we let fear steer our lives, we’ll never achieve the goals we once dreamed of,” he said. “Sometimes, the best things in life are on the other side of being told ‘no.’”

Ajmera will also attend the University of Mississippi to study Public Policy Leadership and Analytics.

Assistant Principal Sam Smith formally presented the senior class. Principal Penton certified that the graduates had met all requirements of the Pearl River County School Board and the Mississippi Department of Education.

In a final message to students, Penton encouraged them to carry the values learned at PRCHS into the world ahead.

“Be good humans—no matter where you go,” she said. “And remember, once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”