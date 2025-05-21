Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Patricia Rodrigue Pichoff peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Beloved wife of the late Ronald James Pichoff for 61 years; mother of Rhonda P. Pascal (Joe), James P. Pichoff (Arleen), Kathy P. Penton, Michael J. Pichoff (companion, Kim), and Rebecca P. Fernandez (Chris), and grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Dolien Rodrigue and Kate Dantin Rodrigue and sister of the late Bonnie R. Landry.

At age 88 years old, she was a native of New Orleans, resident of Marrero, La., and for the past 24 years, resided in Carriere, Miss. She was a devoted wife, proud mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord and enjoyed life, serving others, travel, cooking, playing word games and the piano, and spending time with family, and friends, and her beloved pups.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend her funeral service at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin prior to at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Westlawn Memorial Park, 1225 Whitney Ave, Gretna, La.

The family kindly invites you to share thoughts, fondest memories, and condolences online at www.Mothe Funerals.com. Mothe Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.