Graveside Services for Patricia Ann Loveless Carter, age 81, of Mill Creek, who passed away Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Carriere, Miss. will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Holliman Cemetery

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Everett McKibben will officiate at the service.

A native of Mill Creek, she was a computer operator for Navoceano and attended The Barn Church in Poplarville, Miss. Patricia loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was always known for being an open, warm, welcoming place for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Levi Loveless Sr. and Julia Williams Loveless; her husband, Zeno Webb Carter Jr.; her brother, Walter Levi Loveless Jr.; and her son, Arnold Wayne Carter.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rachelle (Everett) Carter McKibben, Dodie (Phillip) Carter Bullock, and Jenny (Clint) Carter Simmons; her eight grandchildren, Meagan (Bobby) R. Hoyt, Jacob Black, Anne (Josh) Watts, Heylie (Chase) Rosinbaum, James (Rachel) McKibben, Holly (James) McMahon, Abby (Trey) Leonard, and Jerry (Charlotte) A. Carlton; her 13 great grandchildren, Ryland Carter Hoyt, Aidan Hoyt, Harper Rosinbaum, Hollis Rosinbaum, Hattie Rosinbaum, Claire Watts, Paislee Carlton, Huck McMahon, Carter McKibben, Kate Watts, Hazel McMahon, Journee Carlton, and Casen McKibben.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.