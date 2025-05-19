Military Training Exercise Scheduled Near Poplarville Published 1:27 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Residents in and around Poplarville may notice increased military activity in the coming weeks as the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) conducts realistic training exercises in Mississippi and surrounding states.

According to a notice issued by MARSOC, Realistic Military Training (RMT) will take place in phases from May 17 to May 27 and again from May 31 to June 10, 2025. The training will span rural and urban sites in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, including areas near Pearl River County.

The exercises will feature no live ammunition. Only blanks and paintball-style rounds will be used, and each training session will last approximately six hours. Training is expected to simulate nighttime operations during late afternoon and evening hours.

Training activities will include reconnaissance and surveillance, small-scale medical scenarios, coordination with local law enforcement, and other special operations exercises. Equipment may include helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, military vehicles, government vans, and rubber boats.

Officials emphasized that all training locations are pre-coordinated with local agencies and landowners. No private property will be accessed without permission, and local noise ordinances will be observed. Daily notifications will also be sent to local law enforcement and affected property owners.