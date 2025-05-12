Published 4:14 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Memorial Services for Linda Louise Carney, age 77, of Picayune, Miss. who passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025 will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7 p.m in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Pastor Allen Hickman will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, Miss., she was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Saul and Hazel Spiers Saul; her grandson, Troy Michael Carney; her brothers, Douglas Saul, James Saul, and Donald Saul, and her sister, Edna McCann.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Roy (Renee) M. Carney Jr. and Michael (Kellie) R. Carney, and her daughters, Deborah (Eddie) L. Johnson and Rhonda (Horace) R. Guillott; her eight grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren, and her numerous nieces and nephews.

