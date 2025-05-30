Published 3:46 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Linda Carriere Davis, a cherished mother, grandmother, and a matriarch who embodied love and nurturing, passed away on May 28, 2025, in Slidell, La. She was born on Jan. 18, 1948, in the warm embrace of Picayune, Miss., where her roots took hold and flourished.

Linda is survived by her beloved sons, David Davis (Jessica), Ronnie Davis Jr. (Renita), Michael Davis (Pamela), Steven Davis, and Terry Davis (Stephanie), alongside her devoted sisters, Carolyn, ElleNae, and Lorraine. She is also remembered fondly by her grandchildren, Ronnie III, Daniel, Brittany, Krista, Hunter, Taylor, Aaron, Adam, Deanna, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Parisa, Terryn, Dylan, Michaela, Corinne, and Courtney; her great-grandchildren, including Olivia, Austin, Liam Oliver, Adam, AmberLee, Michael, Trinity, Benjamin, Jakailyn, Landyn, Trevor, Chelsea, Madalyn, Leah, Lana, Cameron, Brylynn, Levlyn, Levi, Karsen, Leagon, Kinslee, Waylon, Liam, Colson, Zane, and Annalyse carry her spirit forward, forever inspired by her love.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronnie Davis Sr., who remains forever in the hearts of those she cherished. She was also preceded by her mother, Sadie Carriere; her father, Victor Carriere; her daughter, Sherri Lynn Davis, and her brothers, Richard and Scott, along with her sisters, Elizabeth and Gloria. Each of these losses left an indelible mark on her life, yet Linda persevered, embodying resilience and grace.

A graveside service will commemorate Linda’s life on June 3, 2025 for 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Picayune, Miss.