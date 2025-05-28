Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Funeral Services for James “Jimmy” Gordon Mitchell, age 85, of Kiln, Miss., who passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025, will be held Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Andrew Wilson will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, Miss., he graduated from Picayune Memorial High School. After graduating college at Mississippi State, James took over as owner of Mitchell Department Store where he worked for over 20 years. After his retirement, he worked for several years as a Real Estate Agent, and later worked for MEMA. During his spare time, James loved to fish, boat, and hunt. He leaves behind many close friends and family that loved him dearly. James proudly served his Country in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ernest Mitchell and Helen Brewton Mitchell.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Jerald (Gail) Evan Mitchell, Blaine Edward Mitchell, Michael Ernest Mitchell, and Richard (Cathy) Allen Mitchell; his numerous nieces and nephews, and his numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com