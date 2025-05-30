Hosemann Praises Senate for Efficient Work in 2025 Special Session Published 2:52 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Special Session, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann commended Mississippi Senators and staff for finalizing the state’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, while criticizing last-minute additions from the House that he said deviated from prior agreements.

“This should have been much easier,” Hosemann said in his post-session remarks. “As you know, the Governor, the Senate, and the House had all agreed to the budget before calling the special session. The Governor and the Senate relied upon that pledge.”

Hosemann stated that the Senate corrected several technical errors in the budget and addressed three significant bills from the House that were not included in the Governor’s official call. These included additional funding for a rehabilitation hospital, expanded authority for the State Auditor, and an increased budget for the Attorney General’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

While acknowledging the need for a new rehabilitation hospital, Hosemann warned that the $1.9 million addition could jeopardize nearly $900 million in Medicaid funding. He also expressed concern over increasing the State Auditor’s spending authority from $400,000 to $1.5 million, though the Senate ultimately accepted that change.

The third issue involved an additional $2.5 million for the Attorney General’s office to address human trafficking—another item Hosemann said had not been part of the initial agreement.

According to Hosemann, Governor Tate Reeves indicated he would use his constitutional powers to address the added provisions and requested the Senate complete its work without extending the session.

“The Senate budgeted 90 days as required for the Legislative Session, and you utilized only 62, including the special session, to get your work done, saving money for the taxpayers,” Hosemann said.

He concluded by thanking the Senate and Governor Reeves for their efforts, calling the final product a “prudent, conservative budget” that keeps Mississippi on a positive financial trajectory while continuing to reduce taxes.