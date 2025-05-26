Published 4:24 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want.” -Psalm 23:1

“May the work I’ve done, Speak for Me”

Geneva Dillion Gaulden was born April 14, 1948, to Rosie Lee Dillion and Leroy Dillion in Quentin, Miss.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Slidell Memorial Hospital, God said “well done good and faithful servant, I will give you rest,” at the age of 77.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1190 South Beech Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Louis Thomas will officiate at the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Register Book, Obituary and Driving Direction can be found on our website at www.brownsfuneral homepicayune.