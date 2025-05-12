Published 4:12 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Green Grove Baptist Church in Poplarville, Miss. for Eric Michael Griffin, who passed on Thursday, May 9, 2025. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. The Rev. Ronald Dunston will officiate at the service. Burial will be at Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

Eric Michael Griffin, 39, son of Carolyn and Anthony Griffin, was born in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 16, 1985.

Eric was a 2004 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School. He was a member of the PMHS Football team. He attended college at Duke University in Durham, N.C. where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Anthropology. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as an Airman Second Class.

He leaves behind cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of one son, Harper Griffin of St. Augustine, Fla.; one daughter, Oaklee Griffin of St. Augustine, Fla. and a step-daughter, Ava Wilkerson of St. Augustine, Fla.; parents, Ms. Carolyn Griffin of Picayune, Miss. and father, Anthony Griffin of San Diego, Calif.; four brothers, Ryan Griffin of Picayune, Miss., Nicolas Terrance of Picayune, Miss., Simeon Terrance (Alesha) of Alexandria, La. and Cameron Terrance of Slidell, La., and a host of aunts, uncles and friends.