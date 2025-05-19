Published 5:55 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Memorial Services for Darrell Wilbur McDonald, age 73, of Picayune, Miss. who passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025 will be held, Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 10 a.m. in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Moultrie, Ga., he proudly served his country as a helicopter pilot with the United States Army, and Louisiana Army National Guard. He also worked as a helicopter pilot for both Airlog Offshore Logistics and Chevron. Darrell was a member of USA Dance, a sponsor of the Poplarville Women’s Club, a member of the Senior Center of South Pearl River County, and an honorary member of the Busy Bees Master Homemaker Volunteers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wibur Grady McDonald and Ester Ruth May McDonald; his grandson, Thomas Keagon Travis; his brothers, Jerry McDonald and James Wayne McDonald; and his wife, Elizabeth Rosemary Rhodes McDonald.

Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Dawn Vosbein; his son, Henry Grady McDonald III; his daughter, Gloria (Scott) Ellen Travis; his granddaughters, Kailey Elizabeth Travis and Lilly-Ann Suzette Travis; his grandsons, Quinn Duncan McDonald and Miles Gideon McDonald; his brother, Daniel McDonald; his sister, Myra Hurst; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Senior Center of South Pearl River County. (601-798-9892)

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.