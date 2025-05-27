Community Gathers to Honor Confederate Soldier with Headstone Dedication Published 11:10 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Dozens of community members, descendants, and members of heritage organizations gathered Saturday, May 24, at Mitchell Cemetery in McNeill for a headstone dedication ceremony honoring Pvt. Thomas “Deadhorse” Mitchell, a Confederate veteran and former public official in Pearl River County.

The event, hosted by the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) along with the Children of the Confederacy and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, commemorated the installation of a new headstone and the restoration of Mitchell’s original grave marker.

Mitchell served in the Gainesville Volunteers, Company G, Third Mississippi Infantry Regiment of the Confederate Army. Following the Civil War, he became a respected figure in the local community and held several public offices in Pearl River County.

The ceremony included a cannon salute, the playing of “Taps,” memorial wreath presentations, and the reading of a proclamation from State Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes recognizing Mitchell’s historical significance. A direct descendant of Mitchell also delivered personal remarks honoring his ancestor’s life and service.