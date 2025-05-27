Coalition Hosts No Menthol Sunday to Raise Awareness on Tobacco Risks Published 10:22 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Local churches in Pearl River and Hancock counties joined communities nationwide on Sunday, May 18, to observe No Menthol Sunday—an annual initiative to raise awareness of the health risks associated with menthol tobacco use.

The event, spearheaded by The Center for Black Health & Equity, encourages congregations to educate members about the disproportionate impact of menthol products and flavored tobacco on Black communities.

In Pearl River County, participating churches included Newness of Life, First Cornerstone, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ (COGIC). Vinner Scott, project director of the Hancock and Pearl River County, Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition, and assistant director Bonita Wynn delivered presentations and distributed educational materials during services.

“We talked about the dangers of menthol tobacco, smoking, and vaping, and how these products are often targeted toward Black communities,” Scott said. “We also provided churches with information to share with their members and partnered churches in Hancock County.”

Scott said the effort aligns with the broader goal of holding policymakers accountable and urging action to remove menthol from tobacco products. “It’s about education, prevention, and ultimately policy change,” she said.

This year’s theme was based on Isaiah 43:18–19, which encourages individuals and communities not to dwell on past challenges but to build momentum for a healthier future.

“No Menthol Sunday is a reminder that every day is a chance to move forward,” Scott said. “Together, we can clear the way for optimal health in our communities.”